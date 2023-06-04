Mirova Buys 1,019 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mirova grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,706. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

