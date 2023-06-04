Mirova Buys 10,000 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,710,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Price Performance

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. 1,831,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,959. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

