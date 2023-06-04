Mirova Acquires 3,668 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mirova raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 1.3% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AWK traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $145.79. The stock had a trading volume of 917,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,949. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.00. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.