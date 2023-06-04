Mirova Acquires 1,510 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mirova boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 0.7% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,112. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

