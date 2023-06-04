Mirova Acquires 1,016 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.81 and its 200-day moving average is $228.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

