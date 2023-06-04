Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.