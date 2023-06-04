Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $156.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $150.66 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $190.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

