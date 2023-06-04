Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00008108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $37.80 million and $102,005.36 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003662 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000750 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,527,623 coins and its circulating supply is 17,141,084 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,527,623 with 17,141,084 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.21354598 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $115,103.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

