LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stake Reduced by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of LTC Properties worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

LTC Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:LTC opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

LTC Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.