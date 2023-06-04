Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.49. The stock had a trading volume of 894,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

