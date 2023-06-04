LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.67

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.67 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 25.60 ($0.32). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 7,760 shares trading hands.
LMS Capital Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,225.00 and a beta of 0.47.
LMS Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. LMS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,000.00%.
LMS Capital Company Profile
LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.