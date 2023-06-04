Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 21st

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.
Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ LOB opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after acquiring an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 920,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 546,224 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after buying an additional 223,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,031,000 after buying an additional 217,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $5,642,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.