Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 21st

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director David G. Lucht purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,194.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after acquiring an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 920,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 546,224 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after buying an additional 223,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,031,000 after buying an additional 217,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $5,642,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Articles

