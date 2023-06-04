Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Volume Tops $53.09 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $53.09 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,459,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 784,421,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00281359 USD and is down -8.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $50.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
