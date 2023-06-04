Liquity USD Price Down 0.3% This Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $281.53 million and $827,102.27 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 279,906,665 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

