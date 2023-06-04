Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) is Cowen Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cowen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) by 355.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Leo Holdings Corp. II comprises about 2.1% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Leo Holdings Corp. II worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 316.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC lifted its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 21,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Trading Up 0.5 %

Leo Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

