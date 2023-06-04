Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $24.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

Several research firms recently commented on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,201.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

