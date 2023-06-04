Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 60,332 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.