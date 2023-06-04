Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kforce has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,009,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 52.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 115,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kforce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

