Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 150.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 325.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 226,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 420.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 202,506 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kforce by 122.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,795,000 after buying an additional 138,854 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 1,345.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 134,573 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kforce by 311.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of KFRC opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.70. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

