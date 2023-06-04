Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 250.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $163.26. 805,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,154. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

