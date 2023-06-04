Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 5,940 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 5.2% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,112,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,803. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $427.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

