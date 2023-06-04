Kercheville Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,301 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,451,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,931,959. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.