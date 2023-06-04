Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

NYSE:CAT traded up $17.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.63. 8,358,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.42 and its 200-day moving average is $232.12. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

