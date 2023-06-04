Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Mplx comprises approximately 3.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Mplx stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.72. 2,196,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.90%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

