Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.15% of RXO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXO. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,016,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,891,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,584,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of RXO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

