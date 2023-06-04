Kepos Capital LP Sells 781 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.