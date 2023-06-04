Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Urban Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. Barclays raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $31.63. 2,233,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading

