Kepos Capital LP Invests $809,000 in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATMCU. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,802,000.
AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance
ATMCU remained flat at $10.52 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $10.94.
