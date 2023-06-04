Kepos Capital LP Invests $506,000 in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.12% of Ross Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROSS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,536,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,761,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

ROSS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.42. 87,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,832. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

