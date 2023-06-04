Kepos Capital LP Buys New Shares in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENKU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENKU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,068,000.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

TENKU stock remained flat at $10.65 during midday trading on Friday. TenX Keane Acquisition has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

About TenX Keane Acquisition

TenX Keane Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

