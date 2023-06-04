Kepos Capital LP Buys New Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,046,000. Ferguson comprises about 2.7% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $2,557,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $7,486,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $147.76. 1,491,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,646. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FERG. Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,258.80.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.