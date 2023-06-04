Kepos Capital LP Acquires 75,000 Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALCC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 205,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,111. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

