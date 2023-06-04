KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $49.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.27.

KB Home Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

