Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Kava token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $558.04 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00054586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 553,405,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,398,195 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

