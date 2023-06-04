JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,762,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.81% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $439,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.