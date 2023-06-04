John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 13,439.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $38.21 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $491.37 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -817.65%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

