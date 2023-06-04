JasmyCoin One Day Volume Reaches $11.98 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $221.13 million and $11.98 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

