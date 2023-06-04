Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Compass Minerals International makes up approximately 4.2% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jade Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 438.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 8.1 %

CMP traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.27. 413,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. CL King lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.