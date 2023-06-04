Jade Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,893,901 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 761,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Transocean Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 17,452,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,758,748. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.