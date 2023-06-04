Jade Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. Lear makes up 6.1% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Lear by 1,201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 234,378 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lear by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 410,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 199,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 341,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,687,000 after purchasing an additional 177,326 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $1,878,579. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.06. 557,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,477. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.23.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

