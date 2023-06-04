Jade Capital Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,471,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after buying an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 119,846 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,828,000 after purchasing an additional 82,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,682 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $15.05. 11,876,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,714,725. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

