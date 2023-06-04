Jade Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 35,000 O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. O-I Glass comprises about 1.7% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. 927,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,372. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

