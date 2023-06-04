Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Herc comprises approximately 2.3% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 152.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 53.2% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of Herc stock traded up $10.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.59. 491,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $162.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.49.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.