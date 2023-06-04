Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,788 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Trex Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $66.77.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

