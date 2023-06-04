Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $156.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $152.74 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

