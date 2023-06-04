iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.63. 2,367,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,953. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

