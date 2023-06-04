iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $60,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after buying an additional 1,624,027 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18,328.4% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,930,000 after purchasing an additional 831,194 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,367,000 after purchasing an additional 770,212 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 698,255 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,648. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.4818 dividend. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

