iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Trimmed by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

BATS:EFV opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

