iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $20,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $93.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,261. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

