iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) by 4,666.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,222 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.39% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
IBTD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,239. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
